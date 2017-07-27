Summer Seafood Nights

Summer and seafood go together, and that means more seafood options are popping up around town. Trolley Square Oyster House in Wilmington has rolled out an early Happy Hour on Fridays starting at noon with specials ending at 6 p.m. and then starting again at 10 p.m. Specials include a Bloody Mary bar, buck-a-shuck oysters, and a late night bites menu complete with lobster-crab guacamole. Wilmington’s Columbus Inn has a BBQ and Crab Feast on the last Thursday of every month throughout the summer. The feast is $50 per person and includes all you can eat crab and a variety of barbecue options. Harry’s Savoy Grill on Naamans Road is offering a Tuesday night summer special through Labor Day featuring a 1½-pound whole Maine lobster. For more information and full menu options, check Trolleysquareoysterhouse.com, columbusinn.net, and harryshospitalitygroup.com/harrys-savoy-grill.
