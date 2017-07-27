Sound of Music at Grain Locations

Now that Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen has three locations – with two more added this spring and summer in Kennett Square, Pa., and in Bear along the C&D Canal, in addition to the brand’s existing Main Street, Newark, location – music is sure to dominate, since it has played such a vital role at the original location.

Located in the newly renovated Summit North Marina on the C&D Canal, Grain H20 can be reached by car, boat or even bike – along the Mike Castle Bike trail. Live music – almost always al fresco – is played Wednesdays through Sundays. Wednesdays and Thursdays music starts at 7 p.m., Fridays at 4 and 8:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Also, catch live acoustic music from local and regional artists at Grain KSQ (Kennett Square) Thursdays through Sundays. And, of course, live music at the original location is Wednesday through Sunday. Call individual locations for additional hours. For more, go to meetatgrain.com.