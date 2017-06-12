Scission Espresso Truck in Wilmington

Scission Espresso Truck aims to separate itself from the generic coffee shop scene by being different, and it has chosen Wilmington as the place to do that. Scission owner Zach DeLong has converted an old ice cream truck into a mobile espresso bar and started selling homemade espresso drinks around the city. You won’t find drip coffee on the menu at Scission and with drink options that include a chocolate orange mocha and an iced blueberry and vanilla latte, it’s clear that Scission is succeeding in being different. Aside from its original drinks, the espresso truck also sells pastries from De La Coeur Café in Wilmington, and DeLong’s homemade pop tarts, donuts, and oatmeal cream pies.

Scission can be found at several locations during the week, including a spot on the corner across the street from 1201 N. Market on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., at The Delaware Contemporary on Thursdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and at the Cool Springs Farmers Market on Thursday between 3 and 7 p.m.

To find out where and when Scission will be, check Instagram at @scission.espresso.