Delaware Art Museum Releases 500+ Archives Online

The Delaware Art Museum recently released more than 500 archives online, with more items being added daily. The release allows art and archival material from the museum to be viewed anywhere in the world via its online Digital Collections Portal. The archives include work from John Sloan, Howard Pyle, and Samuel and Mary R. Bancroft, Jr., and more. The release of work will pave the way for extensive research into the various works that are found in the museum without having to physically visit the museum. The digital portal acts as an online library of information and makes it easier for scholars and people from around the world to conduct research and view specific objects, images, and manuscripts from the comfort of their homes and places of work.

More information and the entire archive can be found at delart.org.