5 Questions with Wilderado

With Firefly in their sights, this L.A. four-piece stopped in at the Trolley Tap House to talk new music, Firefly, and local cuisine.



O&A: How long have you guys played together?

Wilderado: As a four-piece, I think we’re coming up on two years. We used to have five. Got rid of someone, added someone. We recently split ways with our fifth member. That was a couple years ago. It was mutual, he had his own thing. Then we were looking for another bass player, but then we decided we liked the four-piece better, so Colton picked up bass. And we have a four-person van, so we don’t have room for a fifth.

O&A: Are there any tracks or releases you would like people to check out?

Wilderado: We have a single, “Morning Light,” that we’ve been putting a lot of attention behind on Spotify and I think that most of the fans around know that song. Probably more so than the rest of them. That and “Rubble to Rubble.” We’re getting ready to record some new music and we’re playing some new music in our set. Which is fun for us. I think you can expect that.

O&A: Especially on the day you’re playing on, are there any other Firefly bands that you know or recommend?

Wilderado: Kaleo is playing the day we are. We’ve played a couple festivals with them. They’re really nice guys. Maggie Rogers is really cool. Franz Ferdinand, yeah! Weezer, dude! So, on Friday, Judah & the Lion are playing, and we just got off the road with those guys. And they’re great dudes. They play booty popping banjo music. I guess that’s what they call it. We love those guys. Saturday, there is a band called Mondo Cozmo; they’re cool. I heard they’re incredible live. More people on stage than I expected. They have a lot of support right now. The Shins, we’ve worked with their drummer, who has mixed some of our stuff. Never met him, but he produces some really great stuff. We love emailing him. Oh, yeah, Rainbow Kitten Surprise – we’re going on the road with them.

O&A: What are some of your plans after playing Firefly?

Wilderado: We’re going to head home. We’re going to go back to L.A. We have a lot of new music. We’re going to record that when we get back. We have some dates in California and Colorado, but nothing major. We have titles for all the songs, but no name for the collective work. We’ve been doing a release through Spotify, about a song a month, and that has been cool. It keeps new stuff on the radio. It will be put up as soon as we can. We’ve been trying to figure out our song as a band and we’ve been putting out songs one by one waiting for more of a collective feel and making sounds we enjoy playing.

O&A: So, what do you think of the scrapple?

Wilderado: Basically, my definition is it tastes like chicken-fried-steak-fried-flavored oatmeal. Double-fried oatmeal, yeah. As a soup. It’s exactly like a dish I ordered at college, at Memorial. Yes, that is the specific steak.

It was great sitting down with Wilderado at the Trolley Tap House and we highly recommend checking out their set at Firefly Music Festival on Thursday, June 15. They go on at 5:30 p.m. at the Lawn Stage. If you would like to purchase some of Wilderado’s music, visit http://wilderado.co