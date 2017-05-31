Mt. Cuba Summer Nights

Each Friday night in June, the lush property of the Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin will extend its hours from 4 to 8 p.m. for the center’s Summer Nights event. Guests will get to unwind and relax, play some casual lawn games, and listen to music as they roam the gardens in the early evening. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

The Summer Nights activities will be included in the price of general admission. Mt. Cuba Center, 3120 Barley Mill Rd., is open Wednesday – Sunday from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about the center and its upcoming events can be found at mtcubacenter.org/calendar.