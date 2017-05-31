oa-fyi_header

Co-op Weekly Farmers’ Market Returns

Marie Graham

, FYI

Newark Farmer’s Market

Last month started the 2017 season for Newark Natural Foods Co-Op Weekly Farmer’s Market. The market meets every Sunday, May to November, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) in the parking lot of Newark Natural Foods, 230 E. Main St.

The market, which started in 2000, provides customers an opportunity to buy local produce and support farm families, agriculture, and environment through community gathering. Many of the vendors are farmers from Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Other vendors include artists and craft jewelers, bakers, designers, and potters, making the Weekly Farmer’s Market a diverse and entertaining experience.

To stay up to date with this season’s farmers market, Visit newarknaturalfoods.com.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags

Category

FYI

Date

More Posts From: FYI

Delaware Separation Day, June 9 & 10

Delaware Art Museum Summer Music Festival

Mt. Cuba Summer Nights

Co-op Weekly Farmers' Market Returns

Farm to Food Truck at Coverdale Farm Preserve

Can You Dew It 5K at Dew Point Co.