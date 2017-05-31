Can You Dew It 5K at Dew Point Co.

Delaware’s newest microbrewery, Dew Point Brewing Co., will host second race in its 5K Summer Happy Hour Series on Thursday, June 15, between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Details of the race and its course will remain a secret until race day, but runners are warned that the race will cover just less than 1,000 feet of elevation change on the 3.1-mile course, most of which will not be a paved road. After the race, finishers are encouraged to stick around and enjoy some of the Dew Point beers on tap and food from a local food truck. Tickets are $25 and will include a beer and sandwich after the race. Additional beers will be available for purchase for those with a heavier thirst.

The race will start and finish at Dew Point Brewing Co., 2878 Creek Rd., Yorklyn. To find out more on the Can You Dew It race series and to purchase tickets visit facebook.com/DewPointBrewing/events.