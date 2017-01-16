All Things Worth Trying
Events Calendar
Mon 16
11th Annual Newark Restaurant Week
January 16 @ 11:00 am - January 22 @ 12:00 am
Fri 27
Movies on Tap
January 27 @ 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Sun 12
26th Annual Shamrock Shuttle
March 12 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mon 03
12th Annual City Restaurant Week
April 3 @ 11:00 am - April 8 @ 9:00 pm
About O&A
Since 1988, Out & About has informed our audience of entertainment options in Greater Wilmington through a monthly variety magazine. Today, that connection has expanded to include social networking, a weekly newsletter, and a comprehensive website. We also create, manage, and sponsor local events…