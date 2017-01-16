A Taste of Honey

Two new establishments are bringing an Old World beverage—mead—to today's market.

Olive Oil: The New Wine?

Find out about EVOO, give a tasting party. Learn to love this liquid gold.

Food Trends, 2017

Pokes, boar meat and breakfast all day long: Once again, our fearless prognosticator offers his thoughts on what we'll be eating in the new year.

Events Calendar

Mon 16

11th Annual Newark Restaurant Week

January 16 @ 11:00 am - January 22 @ 12:00 am
Fri 27

Movies on Tap

January 27 @ 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Sun 12

26th Annual Shamrock Shuttle

March 12 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mon 03

12th Annual City Restaurant Week

April 3 @ 11:00 am - April 8 @ 9:00 pm

The War on Words – Jan. 2017

A monthly column in which we attempt, however futilely, to defend the English language against misuse and abuse.

All Things Worth Trying

Welcome to our seventh annual Worth Trying Issue. Though we feature Worth Trying suggestions monthly, each January we devote much of the magazine to personal recommendations from staff, contributors and friends of Out & About.

From the Publisher: Just a Thought

Welcome to our annual Worth Trying issue. We introduced this theme back in January 2011 and are pleased that it continues to resonate.

About O&A

OA_Mast_2014

Since 1988, Out & About has informed our audience of entertainment options in Greater Wilmington through a monthly variety magazine. Today, that connection has expanded to include social networking, a weekly newsletter, and a comprehensive website. We also create, manage, and sponsor local events…

